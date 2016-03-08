Ronaldo reacts to first Juventus goals

After failing to score in three successive games Ronaldo finally broke his duck today in the tie against Sassuolo.



Now Juventus are the only unbeaten team in Serie A, thanks to a brace from the megastar and he had a few thoughts to share after the game.



Cristiano Ronaldo , the man of the match of Juventus-Sassuolo , spoke to Sky Sport after the final whistle: "I'm very happy, Sassuolo did a good game, but we created a lot, I really wanted to score, so I'm happy . Perfectionist? I missed a few goals, but this is football, the most important thing is to win. it's normal that there was great expectations from me, but I'm working well and my teammates help me adjust to Serie A. Champions League? Yes, it is the tournament I like the most, we hope to have luck, it will be a difficult group but I cannot wait ".

