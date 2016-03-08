Ronaldo red card: ban decision today

Today Cristiano Ronaldo will know how long he is going to remain on the sidelines in Champions League after the red card he was shown in Valencia-Juventus two weeks ago.



The former Real Madrid star was given his marching order in the 29th minute of the Mestalla tie because of a contact with Jaison Murillo that wasn’t hard enough to justify a straight red card.



Everybody, from journalists to former footballers, believe the decision of Felix Brych and his assistant Fritz was exaggerated and that Ronaldo didn’t deserve to be sent off. That’s why Juventus expect their star to be given a one-match ban only.



In that case, Ronaldo would only skip the game against Young Boys and would be allowed to play at the Old Trafford against Manchester United.



The Old Lady faces Young Boys at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday while the trip to Manchester is in program on the 23rd of October.

