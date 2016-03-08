Ronaldo refuses massive offer from China in favor of Juve move
08 July at 15:45Cristiano Ronaldo slams the door: he will not go to China. As reported by Marca, the Portuguese star has refused a bid for 200 million – a biennial offer of 100 each season season - coming from the Far East. The reason? His high desire to compete again and the proximity to Juventus, a move that only lacks the final ok of Florentino Perez, the official opening to the negotiation between clubs.
As the Spanish newspaper writes, Ronaldo has communicated to Juventus that he wants to wear Juventus even beyond these offers. He is set on winning the Champions League also in Turin, after doing so with both Manchester and Madrid, quite a feat in the competition.
He is on the doorstep of joining the Bianconeri and has refused China in a definitive way. His only other intrigue for the future, in at least two or three years, is with Major League Soccer.
Click here to stay up to date on the latest transfer news
Go to comments