Ronaldo returns to Juventus line-up for Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid
26 November at 14:30Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has announced the 20 players called up for tonight’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in the line-up, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 34-year-old Juventus forward will return to the squad’s line-up, after missing their 3-1 win over Atalanta on the weekend. Recent reports have suggested that Ronaldo is unhappy with the tactical style and decisions of Sarri, who substituted him off two games in a row before the international break.
Claiming the substitutions were necessary due to Ronaldo’s physical fitness, Sarri’s words would come back to haunt him as the Portuguese star scored a hat trick against Lithuania only a few days later with the Portuguese national team. Despite his absence in the Bianconeri’s win on the weekend, clearly the game is of enough importance for Sarri to justify backing down and bringing the five time Ballon d’Or along.
Here is the full list of players called up by Sarri:
1. Szczesny
2. De Sciglio
4. De Ligt
5. Pjanic
6. Khedira
7. Ronaldo
8. Ramsey
10. Dybala
13. Danilo
14. Matuidi
16. Cuadrado
19. Bonucci
21. Higuain
24. Rugani
28. Demiral
30. Bentancur
31. Pinsoglio
33. Bernardeschi
38. Muratore
77. Buffon
Apollo Heyes
