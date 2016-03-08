Ronaldo revealed why he snubbed Juve for Manchester United...
05 July at 21:35Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be inching closer to the Italian Serie A as time will tell. In an interview that was done a few months ago, there is an interesting nugget that was revealed as Del Piero interviewed Cristiano Ronaldo. Here is what was said at the time about his 2003 transfer to United (via IlBianconero):
" You at Juve back in 2003? Yes it is true, I was excited at the time. When your name is rumored to interest a big club like this, you surely get excited. Juve are a great club and I was happy but teams like Manchester United and Real Madrid also seemingly had interest in me too. In the end, it was United that offered me the best conditions and it was a dream of mine to play in the English premier league. Even so, I would've also been happy to go to Juve too...".
Ronaldo now seems very close to Juve as he is looking to get a 30 million euros per season salary. There should soon be more news on the matter...
Go to comments