Ronaldo reveals secret to his success: 'Its about preparation- my work ethic'
08 June at 18:35Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the secret to his success, saying that it is down to his work ethic and preparation for big games.
The 34-year-old scored another hat-trick for Portugal in the country's 3-1 win over Switzerland in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League. Portugal face the Netherlands in the final of the competition on Sunday.
In an exclusive interview with UEFA.com, Ronaldo was asked about the secret to his success at the age of 34.
He said:" It's the preparation – my work ethic. I still feel good despite being 34 years of age. The most important thing is your head, to feel motivated and happy, and to follow my path as a player, because I think I still have a lot to give and I feel very good."
On the Netherlands, Ronaldo said: The Netherlands are an excellent team. They have been playing pretty well. I've been watching them in recent matches and they have an excellent squad with great players – young players and more experienced players, which makes their team even stronger. We know that they will be quite a difficult opponent, but I think that for both Portugal and the Netherlands, this is simply what finals are like."
Go to comments