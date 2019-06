Ronaldo reveals secret to his success: 'Its about preparation- my work ethic'

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the secret to his success, saying that it is down to his work ethic and preparation for big games.The 34-year-old scored another hat-trick for Portugal in the country's 3-1 win over Switzerland in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League. Portugal face the Netherlands in the final of the competition on Sunday. In an exclusive interview with UEFA.com , Ronaldo was asked about the secret to his success at the age of 34.He said:" It's the preparation – my work ethic. I still feel good despite being 34 years of age. The most important thing is your head, to feel motivated and happy, and to follow my path as a player, because I think I still have a lot to give and I feel very good."On the Netherlands, Ronaldo said: The Netherlands are an excellent team. They have been playing pretty well. I've been watching them in recent matches and they have an excellent squad with great players – young players and more experienced players, which makes their team even stronger. We know that they will be quite a difficult opponent, but I think that for both Portugal and the Netherlands, this is simply what finals are like."