Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed what Juan Cuadrado told him when the Portuguese star had asked for the number 7 jersey on signing for the club.Ronaldo has recently been announced as the brand ambassador of DAZN and he was interviewed by the outlet. During the interview, Ronaldo was asked about what Cuadrado told him when he had asked for the number 7 jersey.He said: "You know, it's my favourite number and I spoke with the club at the beginning, and, of course, I spoke with (Juan) Cuadrado because he was number 7,""He said, 'No problem. It will be a pleasure for me to give you my number 7', my shirt. So, it was good."I'm surprised, in a good way, as the club helped me and, of course, Cuadrado, he took it very well. So I'm really glad to continue with my number 7."