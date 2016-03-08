Ronaldo reveals what he told Higuain after he was sent off

Cristiano Ronaldo talks to Sky Sport after Milan-Juventus: "The Italian? I'll learn it in 6 months (laughs, ed) I'm very happy for the goal but especially for the game played against a very difficult opponent. I did not know it was important to win because Napoli won yesterday, I'm happy to help the Juventus team and family Higuain, I told him not to exagerate, because he risked having a more serious penalty. But he doesn’t deserve to be punished, he did nothing".



Juventus won 2-0 at San Siro against their storical rivals of Milan, with Mandzukic giving the advantage with a great header after only 8 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo closed the match at 81’ with a great goal. Bad night for Gonzalo Higuain, who first misses a penalty, then is sent off by the referee Mazzoleni. Good match played by all Juventus squad, with Szczesny really sly during the penalty. Gattuso still has much to work on his Milan.

