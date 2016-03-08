Ronaldo reveals what he told Higuain after he was sent off

11 November at 22:38
Cristiano Ronaldo talks to Sky Sport after Milan-Juventus: "The Italian? I'll learn it in 6 months (laughs, ed) I'm very happy for the goal but especially for the game played against a very difficult opponent. I did not know it was important to win because Napoli won yesterday, I'm happy to help the Juventus team and family Higuain, I told him not to exagerate, because he risked having a more serious penalty. But he doesn’t deserve to be punished, he did nothing".

Juventus won 2-0 at San Siro against their storical rivals of Milan, with Mandzukic giving the advantage with a great header after only 8 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo closed the match at 81’ with a great goal. Bad night for Gonzalo Higuain, who first misses a penalty, then is sent off by the referee Mazzoleni. Good match played by all Juventus squad, with Szczesny really sly during the penalty. Gattuso still has much to work on his Milan.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.