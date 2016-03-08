Ronaldo reveals when he will retire and his post-career ambitions

Many in the football world wonder when will Cristiano Ronaldo decide to hang up his boots and say goodbye and the Juventus star has responded to these curiosities and speculations directly from the Dubai International Sports Conference.



"There will come a time when my body will no longer respond in the correct way on the pitch, that will be the time to quit. I still feel fit and all this thanks to diligence, hard work, perseverance in wanting to be the best," he said.



"I don't want my statements to be taken as narcissistic but my career and success are the results of a commitment and balance that led me to the results I achieved.



"I think I have never had a bad season in my life. I set goals and try to achieve them. Football is changing quickly. Once even the best players retired at 30-32 years. Today it is no longer like that and you find excellent players even at the age of 40.



"After football? I would like to resume my studies because it is important to have a solid cultural base. And then I would like to be able to act in a film," Ronaldo concluded.