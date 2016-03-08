Ronaldo reveals why he moved to Juventus
30 October at 14:00In an interview with France Football, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo spoke on several topics; including his move to Juventus from Real Madrid.
“In terms of clubs I think I made the right choice and that it was a successful transfer, I did a lot of good things in Madrid and I spent so many incredible moments that I will remain forever and with great friends. fans, of course. but I think that after nine years it was time to change the team. Juve are one of the biggest clubs in Moneto, so in a sense it was so difficult, but also very easy.”
“Moving from Real to Juventus might seem strange to many people, but for me it makes sense and I'm very proud of it. I do not deny that it was a bit difficult, but sometimes change is necessary. I am a person who likes challenges. I do not like being in a comfort zone. I prefer to throw myself into new challenges and find the adrenaline that provides this excitement.”
