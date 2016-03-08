Ronaldo rushed to hospital in Ibiza for pneumonia

Il Fenomeno is hospitalized in Ibiza. According to reports from the Spanish media, in particular from the Ibiza Diary, the first to convey, the former Inter attacker last Friday went to the emergency room of the hospital in Can Misses where he was diagnosed with a strong pneumonia.



The Phenomenon first remained in the public structure but then asked to be moved to the private hospital center of Ibiza (the UCI de la Policlinica Nuestra Señora del Rosario). Sources of the center, however, ensure that the Brazilian is healing. The last public appearance of the phenomenon, among other things, dates back a few days ago at the Bobo Summer Cup with Vieri.

