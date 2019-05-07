...
Ronaldo's best friend trolls Barcelona after Champions League exit - watch

08 May at 15:14
The Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre is known to be one of the best friends of Cristiano Ronaldo. Aguirre, who works for the Spanish tv program El Chiringuito, is one of the most popular journalists in Spain and is also a huge fan of Real Madrid. When the Merengues' rivals Barcelona were eliminated by Liverpool through a stunning comeback last night, Aguirre posted a picture on Instagram that Barcelona fans didn't like at all.

The picture chosen by Aguirre is the historic one of the Beatles crossing Abbey Road. Casually, they are four, just like the goals conceded by Barcelona at Anfield last night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ÍDOLOS!! #liverpool

Un post condiviso da Edu Aguirre (@eduaguirre7) in data:


GALLERY: MORE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS BY CR7 AND EDU AGUIRRE

