Cristiano Ronaldo's cousin Nuno Viveiros has made a surprising revelation about the player and what he did after winning the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United in 2008.The Portuguese superstar had scored for United in the 2008 Champions League final against Chelsea and when the game had gone onto the penalties, Ronaldo somehow missed the spot-kick. Despite that, the Red Devils still won the title.Viveiros was recently talking to Tuttosport and he revealed as to what Ronaldo did after the title triumph in 2008. He said: ""I lived with Cristiano in Manchester for five years, an unforgettable experience.The night when the team won the Champions League in 2008. Do you remember the final of Moscow with Chelsea that ended on penalties? Terry slides into the right post of the goal and at the end van der Sar saves Anelka's shot."Do you know what Cristiano did when we got back to Manchester that night? He went to train. He went to train after becoming a champion. European Champion at the age of twenty-three, he is like that, he's a real son of Madeira."