Ronaldo hints at Real exit after win vs Liverpool
26 May at 22:59Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid won a third straight UCL title as Gareth Bale turned out being the hero. Here is what Cristiano Ronaldo had to say after the game as he talked to the press via (BeIn Sports):
" Future? In the coming days I will let the fans know. The Real fans have always been behind me so I will soon let them know. Real Madrid? It has been great to be here, let's see what happens. The important thing is that we won tonight and we are now in the history books. We will celebrate this win now and we will then think about our futures later...".
Ronaldo seemed to hint that he might very well leave Real Madrid at the end of this season. With the win tonight, Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 5 UEFA Champions league titles (tying both Paolo Maldini and Billy Costarcurta). You can view more post game reactions right here on Calciomercato.com.
(@Calcionews89)
Go to comments