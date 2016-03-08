Napoli defender Raul Albiol has claimed that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo would find it hard to score more than 40 goals this season in the Serie A.Albiol was recently talking to Marca Radio and he was asked about Ronaldo. He said: " It's difficult to score 40 goals here, it's another football level compared to Spain.Serie A has gained a lot with his arrival, there has been a boom and now there is much more interest in the competition ".