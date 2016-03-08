Real Madrid and Spain star Isco has stated that the Los Blancos are not missing former superstar Cristiano Ronaldo so far this season.Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus earlier this summer for a fee of 100 million euros and he will earn 30 million euros over a four-year period. The Portuguese superstar has made three starts for the club so far, failing to score his first Juve goal.His former Real teammate Isco was recently talking to the press during his Spanish national team press conference and revealed that Real Madrid are not missing Ronaldo at this point of the season.The Spaniard said: "Cristiano assured you 40-50 goals. We know what football is like: if we win we won't miss it. If we lose, we'll miss him."Cris is an extraordinary player. But if we're winning we won't miss him, and at the moment that seems the case because other players are stepping up."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)