Ronaldo's friend: 'He has the desire to return to Real Madrid...'
02 March at 11:00Cristiano Ronaldo was present at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday for the El Clasico and witnessed Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Barcelona, as Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz guided Zinedine Zidane's men to victory and back to first place in the La Liga table.
And perhaps the Juventus' star's presence at the legendary stadium was not just a courtesy to his former club, coach and teammates. As analyzed by Spanish journalist and good friend of the player Edu Aguirre on Chiringuito (via calciomercato.com), there could be more behind Ronaldo's visit.
"I know for sure that Cristiano feels the desire to return to Real Madrid. He has felt the affection of Madrid coming to the Bernabeu, he got excited," he said.
"Now he is currently focused on Juventus but in football, never say never. I don't know what will happen in the future. Nobody can know."
Thus, the journalist has opened up to the possibility of Ronaldo's return to Spain. Should Juventus fans be afraid that they might lose their superstar? For now, it is hard to imagine such a move in the near future but as Aguirre said, nobody can know what will happen in the future and perhaps the Bernabeu will have the chance to once again witness their hero in the colours of their team.
