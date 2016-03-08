Revealed: What Ronaldo told Sarri when subbed off during Juve-Milan
11 November at 12:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly showed abusive behavior towards manager Maurizio Sarri.
Sarri replaced Ronaldo with Paulo Dybala after just 55-minute mark during their league match against AC Milan on Sunday and the Portuguese international went straight down the tunnel in anger.
As per ilbianconero.com, the former Real Madrid striker reacted to Sarri’s decision by calling him a ‘son of a ****’ before going directly towards the locker room.
