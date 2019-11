Revealed: What Ronaldo told Sarri when subbed off during Juve-Milan

Italian Serie A giants Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly showed abusive behavior towards manager Maurizio Sarri.Sarri replaced Ronaldo with Paulo Dybala after just 55-minute mark during their league match against AC Milan on Sunday and the Portuguese international went straight down the tunnel in anger.As per ilbianconero.com , the former Real Madrid striker reacted to Sarri’s decision by calling him a ‘son of a ****’ before going directly towards the locker room.