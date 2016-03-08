Ronaldo's lawyer 'confident' after meeting police over rape allegations
15 October at 17:00It is one of the most followed stories in world football at the moment and its development interests millions of people around the world. The Portuguese press has now provided the public with recent developments on the alleged rape case involving Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Correio de Manha, who have been following the story closely and have had first direct contacts bot with Ronaldo's lawyer as well as the Las Vegas Police, confirmed that Peter Christiansen, put in charge of the Portuguese' legal team, has already met with the investigators in Las Vegas.
After meeting the leaders of the investigation team in the United States, Christiansen came out strongly convinced of the positive outcome of the case and increasingly convinced of the innocence of his client.
"I am satisfied and confident with what I saw," he said in a brief statement to the Portuguese paper about the case that started from Kathryn Mayorga's accusations regarding an incident from 9 years ago.
