Ronaldo’s lawyer: ‘Documents manipulated’
10 October at 20:10Peter S. Christiansen, the lawyer that will follow the Cristiano Ronaldo rape accusation has released an official statement with Gestifute, the agency founded and managed by Ronaldo’s lawyer Jorge Mendes.
Ronaldo has been accused by former American model Kathryn Mayorga of raping her in summer 2009. The statement of Ronaldo’s lawyer claims that the documents signed by Ronaldo have been “manipulated or fabricated ex novo.”
“The sexual relations between Ronaldo and Mayorga were absolutely consensual and the confidentiality agreement that followed does not in any way imply an admission of guilt by Ronaldo.”
“Cristiano deny all the allegations, documents used by media are made up. In 2015 dozens of entities (including law firms) in different parts of Europe were attacked and saw a lot of information on their electronic equipment being stolen by a hacker. This hacker then tried to sell such information, having now a media outlet, irresponsibly publishing some of the stolen documents, significant parts of which were altered and / or completely forged.”
Cristiano Ronaldo does not deny that he agreed to conclude an agreement, but the reasons that led him to do so are at least to be misrepresented. This agreement is by no means a confession of guilt. What happened was simply that Cristiano Ronaldo merely followed the advice of his advisers in order to put an end to the insulting accusations made against him in order to avoid attempts, such as those now witnessed, to destroy a reputation built thanks to intense work, great athleticism and ethically impeccable behavior. Unfortunately, it is now involved in a type of litigation that is very common in the United States of America.
Although Cristiano Ronaldo is accustomed to the constant attention of the media, inherent in the fact that he is a well-known person, it is absolutely deplorable that certain media continue to propagate and stimulate a deliberate campaign of defamation based on stolen and easily digital manipulating documents.”
