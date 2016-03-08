Ronaldo's leap incredible, but not the highest: all the CR7 'flights'
19 December at 20:30Mamma Mia. Everyone's reaction, more or less, was like this. Mamma mia, Cristiano Ronaldo. The leap of the Juventus star sparked a big reaction on social media, from praise to people that couldn't quite believe their eyes. Of course, it was very special.
However, albeit the CR7 leap of yesterday was insane, it's something that the 34-year-old has done for a while now. Ronaldo's leap has already been seen in Madrid, Manchester and with the Portugal shirt. In other words, it wasn't a unique moment against Sampdoria.
Furthermore, it wasn't the highest jump in his career. Of course, this just goes to show how well the player has been able to preserve his physical traits, even at his age. As compiled by IlBianconero.com, there are four other leaps that stand out throughout the course of Ronaldo's incredible career.
