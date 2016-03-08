Ronaldo's mother: 'My son is discriminated against by the football mafia'

The world is full of cases of overprotective mothers defending their children in any way possible, and evidently there is no lack of examples even in football. The last in chronological order is Dolores Aveiro, mother of one of the most influential players: Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, Ms Aveiro made some important allegations at football in the broadest sense.



"There is a mafia, it is the right word to define it. There is a football mafia. It is enough to see all that has happened to my son for realizing it. Without this mafia, Cristiano would have won more Ballon d'Or's," she said to SIC Noticias.



"If he was Spanish or English they would not do what they did over the years but since he is Portuguese and from Madeira, then everything happens to him. I don't know if he will receive the Ballon d'Or his year but I hope so. By analyzing all he has done during the season, he deserves it," Aveiro concluded.