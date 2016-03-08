Ronaldo's mum makes gaffe about Juve's Serie A titles becomes viral

Meu orgulho, meu filho pic.twitter.com/aakxzZYMLY — Dolores Aveiro (@DoloresAveiro) May 6, 2019

Ronaldo's mother has made a gaffe on social media after she appeared to comment on a satirical tweet, mocking her son's achievements at Juventus.The tweet read, "Cristino, the player who rescued Juventus from relegation and made them win a league again after almost 20 years of drought. Amazing", to which Ronaldo's mother replied 'My pride, my son', clearly not understanding that it was a sarcastic tweet.