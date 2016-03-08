Juventus are projected towards the future, like sports programming and design. The latest rumors for the 2019-20 season speak about a real revolution that will happen to the shirt of the Old Lady. For the first time in history, the classic Bianconeri stripes may disappear - adopted since 1903 instead of the original pink shirt - in favor of a "half-half" look that is already discussed.



NEW JERSEY - The new Juventus home jersey, according to the information reported by the specialized website Footy Headlines, should be bipartite in two sectors, one black and one white, divided by a pink center line (to recall the tone of the uniform adopted at the beginning of the '900). There are still some doubts about the positioning of the sectors - white on the right and black on the left, or vice versa - and on the design of the back, which could in turn be bipartite or monochrome. Regarding the away and the third kit, these should be red and blue respectively. But what unleashes the debate is obviously the elimination of the stripes, an almost sacral constant in Juventus history. From "horrible" to "shameful", to the sarcastic references to the "jockeys of the Palio of Siena", the negative comments of the fans on the web have been wasted.



NEW IDENTITY - This is an operation similar to the one started by other teams like Barcelona (the shirt with the horizontal blaugrana stripes, exceeding the impact, has recorded a real sales boom) and Bayern Munich ("all red" look, blue bands, horizontal white stripes and so on and so forth). With the advantage, of course, to have a "catalyst" - paraphrasing the words of Chief Revenue Officer Giorgio Ricci - the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. Juve breaks with the past: the fans turn their noses, but the Lady is already projected towards the future.



Emanuele Giulianelli