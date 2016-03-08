Chievo have picked up just one point in their last 12 Serie A matches against Juventus, failing to score in each of the last three.



Chievo have lost each of their last six home games against Juventus in Serie A, conceding at least two goals in five of these.



This will be the fourth time Chievo and Juventus have met in an opening day fixture: the Bianconeri have won each of these meetings by a 1-0 scoreline, with the last one coming at the Bentegodi in August 2014.



Chievo have won their opening fixture in each of the last three Serie A campaigns, against Empoli, Inter and Udinese.



Juventus have won five of their last six opening Serie A fixtures (L1), keeping a clean sheet in four of these meetings.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Serie A debut with Juventus today. The Portuguese striker joined the Italians for € 112 million in the summer transfer window and is now ready to begin this new chapter of his career in black and white.Ronaldo will start for Juventus up front with Cuadrado, Dybala and Douglas Costa behind him. Leonardo Bonucci is also going to start for Juventus.: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Can, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Ronaldo. All. Allegri.: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Tomovic, Bani, Jaroszynski; Depaoli, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa, Stepinski, Giaccherini. All. D'Anna.