Ronaldo's shocking free-kick record for Juventus revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed all of his free kicks for Juventus. pic.twitter.com/w7yN1Rwugb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 26, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature today for Juventus in their 1-1 draw against Lecce but nevertheless he remains the most talked-about footballer not only at the club but perhaps also in the world. For this reason, an interesting statistic about CR7's freekicks at Juventus came up today on social media.According to ESPN, out of the 29 freekicks taken for the Bianconeri, the Portuguese attacker has scored zero goals. The most shocking part, however, is the fact that more than 2/3s (20) of his attempts hit the wall. Here are all the data: