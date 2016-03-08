Ronaldo's signal to Juventus: 'I am back' - Photo

Following the incident during Juve-Milan, when Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium early after being subbed off, the Portuguese star now seems to be back on track. In recent days, though, he's received some criticism for his actions.





The 34-year-old is currently on international duty with Portugal and took part in the entire training session yesterday. In other words, his injury struggles seem to be as good as gone. On Instagram, Ronaldo published a picture of himself, adding 'I am back'. A signal to Juventus, that's for sure.