Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister believes that her brother’s sending off against Valencia was part of a witch-hunt.Katia Aveiro posted an angry message on Instagram after her brother was sent off in the first half of Juventus’ 2-0 win, something that could well cause him to skip the home and away fixtures with fellow Group H side Manchester United.The Portuguese international was on the verge of tears as he left to hit the tunnel.Though the Bianconeri eventually won thanks to two Miralem Pjanic penalties, Aveiro had this to say: "A football disgrace...justice will be done...they want to destroy my brother, but God never sleeps...disgraceful."The decision has certaily reignited the debate over the use of video refereeing in European competitions.