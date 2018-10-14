While Cristiano Ronaldo is shining on pitch for Juventus' senior side, his son is continuing the legacy for the Bianconeri youth teams. Today the descendant of the Portuguese phenomenon scored an amazing goal, with his father being in the stands.The new Juventus star immediately shared the video of the goal on his Instagram account, showing his pride in the next in line of the family. Ronaldo Jr. is currently 8 years old, so it will take some time until the football world gets to know him better, but the boy is already showing his talent.