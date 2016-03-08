Ronaldo's transfer to Juve happened cause they on par with Real, Barcelona and Bayern
11 July at 18:20Juventus have completed a few signings and Mattia Perin and Cristiano Ronaldo are the Old Lady’s new arrivals. The Portuguese international move to Juventus for 100 million euros stunned the world, but Perin explains why he thought the move was possible from the first place.
“The news really struck me, he’s the best in the world. It means I can train with someone who has such great professionalism, even though there are many here, starting with [Giorgio] Chiellini and [Andrea] Barzagli,” Perin said.
“To learn from him will be a positive for us, for the players and also for Serie A which will be among the two or three best leagues in the world.
“Was I surprised? I wasn’t expecting it, but rom a club like this it doesn’t surprise me to sign such a great champion.
“I saw it as possible because Juventus is on a par with Real, Barcelona and Bayern, and if I had to say which of those was most probable it would be Juventus, and so it was. We know that a great champion is coming and we’re happy.”
CLICK HERE FORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments