New Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated a farewell letter to Real Madrid and the club's fans, with a move to the bianconeri now confirmed.The letter, which has been posted on the official Real Madrid website read: "These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life. I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this game and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received."Ronaldo expressed that he feels the time is right for him to move on. He said: "However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me."