Ronaldo scores first Juventus goal

In the battle between the only two unbeaten sides in Serie A, Juventus and Sassuolo, the Old Lady's megastar, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his first goal of the season.



Fans of Juventus started to sing at the beginning of the second half trying to influence the player till he fires his first goal of the season and with an error from the Sassuolo defense in returning the ball to the goalkeeper, Ronaldo tapped in the ball after the defender's pass hit the bar and went directly to the former Real Madrid forward.



The Portuguese forward is currently playing his fourth fixture for Juventus in Serie A and has just bagged his first goal.



After the team won all three previous fixtures, now it is Ronaldo's chance to grant his side victory in a crucial fixture against Kevin Prince Boateng's Sassuolo.



The game is still on as Juventus are currently winning 1-0.

