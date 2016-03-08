Ronaldo seeks 600th career goal as Juve prepare to celebrate their 8th successive Serie A title

Juventus only need one point to celebrate their 8th successive Serie A title. The Bianconeri face Fiorentina at 6 pm (CET+1) at the Allianz Stadium with Cristiano Ronaldo who will start up front together with Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado.



The Portuguese star is looking to scoring the 600th goal in his career. Last Tuesday against Ajax he netted the goal number 599 of his career, the 100th scored through a header.



Il Corriere dello Sport sums up Ronaldo's figures during his career: CR7 has scored in 14 competitions, he is the best scorer in the history of the Champions League with 126 goals and only Messi has done better than him in La Liga where he has 311 goals. Ronaldo has scored 392 goals with his right foot and 512 inside the penalty area. Sevilla are the most beaten club by Ronaldo (27 goals), then Atletico Madrid (25) and Getafe (23). Juventus are the team against whom Ronaldo scored most goals in Champions League, 10.

