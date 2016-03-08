"Guys, I had a bad case of flu here in Ibiza. I was hospitalised on Friday, but everything is under control! Tomorrow I'll be discharged and I'll go home! Thank you all for the messages and affection!" he tweeted.



Amigos, tuve un cuadro de fuerte gripe en Ibiza y tuve que ser internado el viernes pero ya está todo en orden. Mañana recibo el alta y vuelvo a casa. ¡Gracias a todos/as por vuestro cariño y vuestros mensajes! — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) 12 augusti 2018

Yesterday, it was revealed that Brazilian Ronaldo was hospitalized for a strong flu, receiving intensive care. However, the former striker has sent an assuring message to all the fans on his Twitter page.