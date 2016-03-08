Ronaldo set to buy the most expensive car in the world

Considered the most expensive car in the world, the "Voiture Noire", or black car, by Bugatti, was presented at the last Geneva Motor Show and, according to rumours, it could soon be added to the collection of the Juventus superstar.

With its 1500 horsepower, the Bugatti has an engine capable of reaching 420 kilometres per hour, a speed that is not actually reached or the vehicle could not remain adherent to the ground.

However, CR7 will have to wait some time before testing its engine. Even if he orders the vehicle now, he will have to wait two years before actually driving it: the model is still in the process of being perfected.

