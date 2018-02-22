Ronaldo has dismissed rumours linking Neymar to Real Madrid, claiming that the Galacticos “are linked to 50 players, but none end up coming.”

The Brazilian superstar has been repeatedly linked with a move back to Spain because of frustrations with Ligue 1, as well as Paris Saint-Germain’s supposed inability to be Golden Ball material.

Recent reports from Goal.com indicated that Neymar’s agent, Pini Zahavi, met with Florentino Perez last week.

PSG have repeatedly emphasized that they won’t want to sell the 26-year-old, though it appears that his father has been angling for such a move.

"At Madrid there is continually talk of signings," Ronaldo told the El Chiringuito Radio show.

"I have been here eight years and they are always talking about 50 players that are going to come, and in the end none come.

"In September a lot of players are going to come and then in the end those who reach the finals are always the same."