Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to take the pitch for Juventus but has already given the club a massive boost. The 33-year-old signed for €100 and the club has already seen a portion of that regained due to jersey sales, but Juve’s internet presence has also seen a significant spike.Take a look below to see just how much growth the Bianconeri have experienced on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. The Ronaldo effect is in full swing.