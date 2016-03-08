Ronaldo signing gives massive boost to Juve social accounts, the numbers
11 August at 14:15Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to take the pitch for Juventus but has already given the club a massive boost. The 33-year-old signed for €100 and the club has already seen a portion of that regained due to jersey sales, but Juve’s internet presence has also seen a significant spike.
Take a look below to see just how much growth the Bianconeri have experienced on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. The Ronaldo effect is in full swing.
Less than a month after @Cristiano’s transfer, @juventusfcen already scores pretty incredible #community growth...— Thomas van Schaik (@thomasvanschaik) August 10, 2018
Roughly:
Twitter: + 350,000
YouTube: + 500,000
Facebook: + 1,700,000
Instagram: + 3,500,000 pic.twitter.com/eZL8MBvHlI
