Ronaldo snubbed Man United return?
01 October at 13:35Cristiano Ronaldo refused to make his return to the Old Trafford this past summer, the Daily Express reports.
The Portuguese striker switched Real Madrid with Juventus for € 112 million but according to the British tabloid he had received other offers to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.
Both Manchester United and PSG, in fact, are reported to have made an attempt to sign CR7 but the player refused to join both clubs.
A few weeks ago, however, Florentino Perez revealed that Juventus were the only club that made a concrete offer to sign the legendary striker who played a vital role in Juventus 3-1 win against Napoli last weekend.
Ronaldo has three goals in seven Serie A appearances so far this season and will be suspended for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Young Boys due to the red card he was shown in Valencia-Juventus.
Ronaldo will be eligible to play against Manchester United in his Old Trafford return on the 23rd of October.
