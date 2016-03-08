Ronaldo snubs Salah in FIFA awards
25 September at 15:20Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo had clear ideas about who to vote for in the Best FIFA Football Awards this year, unlike what Lionel Messi, who cast a vote for the Portuguese phenomenon as the third best player after Modric and Mbappe.
Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid man voted for his friend Raphael Varane on first place, after that Modric and finished it off with Antoine Griezmann (Via Ilbianconero).
Croatian superstar Luka Modric ended up winning the word, beating Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian however, consoled himself with the Puskas award for the best goal of the year.
Other winners last night included Brazilian Marta as the best female player, Thibaut Courtois as the best goalkeeper of the year, Didier Deschamps as the best men’s coach and Reynald Pedros as the best women’s coach.
The FIFA Fair Play Award was given to Lennart Thy, while the Fan Award was given to Peru supporters. As already mentioned, Salah’s goal against Everton was voted the best goal of the season.
