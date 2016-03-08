Ronaldo speaks about sexual assault allegation: truth will out one day

In the interview with France Football, one of the topics that Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about is the allegation of rape made against him by Kathryn Mayorga. The Juventus forward strenuously denies the allegation, which Mayorga, now 34, claims took place in the summer of 2009.



“Of course, this story is interfering in my life,” Ronaldo said. “I have a partner, four children, an ageing mother, sisters, a brother, a family with whom I am very close. Not to mention my reputation, which is that of someone exemplary. Imagine what it means when someone accuses you of rape, whether you have all that or not. I know who I am and what I did. Truth will out one day. And the people who criticise me or seek to expose my life today, who make it into a circus, these people will see”.



He added: “I explained to my partner. My son, Cristiano Jr, is too young to understand. It’s worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned, and at the same time very angry. This is the first time I have seen them in this state.”

(France Football, The Guardia)Emanuele Giulianelli