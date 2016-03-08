Ronaldo speaks Arabic: the background with Ozil at Real Madrid

16 January at 09:50
"This is how Ronaldo speaks Arabic." The Juventus star has a really good feeling with Muslim world. Today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport writes about Ronaldo's friendship with Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum (who will inherit the title of the Emir of Dubai) and the various humanitarian battles of CR7.

Last October, in an Instagram live session, he greeted his friend with 'Salama laikum' and responses full of little hearts arrived. It seems that he learned some words already during his time at Real Madrid, where there was a Turkish-German teacher in the locker room: Mesut Ozil.

