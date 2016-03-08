Ronaldo speaks: 'The goal is to win maximum trophies with Juventus'

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about the upcoming season and has said that the club will try to win as many titles as they can.



Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer in what was one of the most famous transfers in recent times. He won the Serie A title with the side and won the MVP award too.



In an interview that he gave from Madeira to O Jogo, Ronaldo said: "I am proud to be here, to see the family, I will stop here for the next two days. I am always ready for a great season, the goal is to always give the maximum to try to win trophies."