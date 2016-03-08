Ronaldo home debut records

On his Serie A debut at the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled the audience with his displays, only a goal was missing to make his trip against Chievo absolutely perfect.



This Saturday, Ronaldo will make his first appearance at the Juventus stadium against the Biancocelesti of Simone Inzaghi, the side that stopped Juve's home unbeaten record last season.



Tuttosport analyzed every Ronaldo home debut since playing for the first team in Sporting Lisbon all the way till his last season at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

He had one with the Portuguese club, six with Manchester United and nine with Real Madrid, winning 12 of them, grabbing two draws and only one defeat.



The 33-year-old bagged eight goals in all 16 games, yet he only scored two in the last six and his only home debut loss came last season against Real Betis when Los Blancos were having a rough patch in their La Liga start.

