Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is still the favorite to end the season as the Serie A topscorer, bookies believe.Ronaldo has failed to find the net in the opening two games for the bianconeri and was denied brilliant by Lazio's Thomas Strakosha this past weekend, but did get the assist for Mario Mandzukic's second goal against the biancocelesti.Despite that, Ronaldo is still the bookies' favorites to end the season as the highest scorer in the Serie A this season.They feel that Ronaldo still has a lot of time to impose himself in the Serie A, with the odds for Ronaldo to win the crown at 2.25. Other candidates too are stuck at no goals, as things stand.Mauro Icardi is still at zero goals, much like Gonzalo Higuain who failed to score against Napoli. Ciro Immobile though, has scored once and his chances are valued at 7.50.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)