Federico Bernardeschi is experiencing a fantastic start to the season. In four Serie A games, the Fiorentina youth product has scored two goals and assisted another one. It seems that, with the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, the young Italian is starting to express the potential that everyone expected from him at the club.



Signed last summer for 40 million euros after a great season at Fiorentina, there were big expectations surrounding Bernardeschi. But the player did not manage to fully convince and mainly featured as a backup option in Allegri’s team. As a result of this, as well as injury problems, he gathered only 22 Serie A starts, scoring 4 goals and assisting another 6. Somewhat disappointing for such a costly signing.







But this season has started in a completely different manner for the Italian international. The 24-year-old has featured in every game but one, starting three matches, including against Valencia in the Champions League, and proving to be a big threat for opposition defenses.



This is exactly what was expected from Bernardeschi upon his arrival at the most-crowned Italian team. It seems that coach Allegri has hit the jackpot with this newly-formed Bernardeschi – Ronaldo partnership and it is brining much-desired fruit.









Both wingers are complementing each other greatly and are finding a great understanding on the pitch, which was sincerely more expected from Paulo Dybala in place of Federico, who many tipped would thrive with the arrival of the Portuguese.



​Instead, Bernardeschi has “stolen” Dybala’s place in the spotlight and seems to be eager to get the most out of Cristiano’s presence in the team. Luckily for Juventus, this goes both ways, since the first couple of matches have given an impression that these two together are the ideal winger partnership for the ongoing season, with the Bianconeri aiming to be successful on all fronts, but especially in the Champions League.



Nikita Fesyukov