Ronaldo surprises Juve fans with photos and autographs in front of training centre

05 November at 19:15
Cristiano Ronaldo plays like a champion on the pitch and tries to transmit the same behaviour off the pitch. Today at Juve's training centre Continassa, the Portuguese phenomenon once again proved this with a nice gesture towards the fans.

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo arrived for the morning training session and at around 9:30 he decided to go out to greet the fans who were waiting for a photo or autographs.

The 33-year-old smiled with them and signed autographs for them and even had time to take a selfie with several to the delight of the Bianconeri's most faithful.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.