Ronaldo surprises Juve fans with photos and autographs in front of training centre
05 November at 19:15Cristiano Ronaldo plays like a champion on the pitch and tries to transmit the same behaviour off the pitch. Today at Juve's training centre Continassa, the Portuguese phenomenon once again proved this with a nice gesture towards the fans.
According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo arrived for the morning training session and at around 9:30 he decided to go out to greet the fans who were waiting for a photo or autographs.
The 33-year-old smiled with them and signed autographs for them and even had time to take a selfie with several to the delight of the Bianconeri's most faithful.
