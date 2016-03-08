Ronaldo the most famous sportsman in the world: Here is the top 10

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a fine season with Juventus both in Serie A and the Champions League. His hattrick against Atletico Madrid secured the Bianconeri qualification to the quarterfinals of the competition and now, the Portuguese striker and his teammates are preparing for the double matchup against Ajax. In the meantime, CR7 has received yet another recognition by ESPN.



According to a ranking by the famous American sports portal, Ronaldo is the most famous sportsman in the world, ahead of LeBron James, NBA basketball star, and his eternal rival Lionel Messi, the star and captain of Barcelona.



