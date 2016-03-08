Ronaldo: 'This is Juventus, Inter an extra stimulus...'

At the end of 2-1 against Genoa, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Sky Italia about the important win, which he secured with a penalty deep into injury time. Of course, he was very happy."I'm very happy. It was a very difficult match against an organized team. But we are Juventus and the motto is until the end. We are very happy with the three points, we created a lot and we deserved it. Inter being ahead in the standings was an extra stimulus," he stated.