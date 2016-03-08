'Ronaldo tired of playing alone'

19 April at 09:30
Edo Aguirre, a journalist who is very close to Cristiano Ronaldo, spoke to El Chiringuito about the Portuguese star's reaction to Juventus' Champions League elimination. "Ronaldo is tired of playing alone. He is the best goal scorer and the best assist man. He always scores in decisive games but it's not enough".

According to reports in Spain, Ronaldo has already told Juve that he wants to leave at the end of the season, but Aguirre denies that: "It's not true, he hasn't said that to Juventus", Aguirre replies.

Safe to say Ronaldo is not happy about the Old Lady's Champions League exit. After the game, his mum spoke to media and said that CR7 told here that he 'cant' do miracles'.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.