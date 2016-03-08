'Ronaldo tired of playing alone'
19 April at 09:30Edo Aguirre, a journalist who is very close to Cristiano Ronaldo, spoke to El Chiringuito about the Portuguese star's reaction to Juventus' Champions League elimination. "Ronaldo is tired of playing alone. He is the best goal scorer and the best assist man. He always scores in decisive games but it's not enough".
According to reports in Spain, Ronaldo has already told Juve that he wants to leave at the end of the season, but Aguirre denies that: "It's not true, he hasn't said that to Juventus", Aguirre replies.
Safe to say Ronaldo is not happy about the Old Lady's Champions League exit. After the game, his mum spoke to media and said that CR7 told here that he 'cant' do miracles'.
