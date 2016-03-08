Ronaldo to Hamilton: 'It's always nice to see you' - pics

Always nice to see you Bro pic.twitter.com/Ww3TeKzL9i — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 23 maggio 2019

Juve players have been resting a little as they are off till tomorrow. Cristiano Ronaldo decided to go to Montecarlo today as he went to visit F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Ronaldo posted a message on the matter as he said: 'It's always nice to see you'. The Portuguese champion seemingly had a great time as he will soon be returning to Turin for tomorrow's training session. Juve will be playing against Sampdoria this week-end as this is the final week of the Serie A calendar. View some pictures on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.